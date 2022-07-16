Sudan says 31 killed in tribal clashes in Blue Nile province

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities say tribal clashes in the country’s Blue Nile province killed at least 31 people and injured 39 others. The fighting between ethnic groups Hausa and Birta grew out of the killing of a farmer earlier this week and lasted until Friday afternoon. The local government in the Blue Nile deployed the military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Authorities also imposed a nightly curfew and banned gatherings in two towns where the clashes took place. It was the latest bloodshed in a country in turmoil since an October military coup.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.