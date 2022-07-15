UNC-Chapel Hill settles with Hannah-Jones in tenure flap

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The flagship school of North Carolina’s university system announced Friday that it has reached a settlement with the journalist who ultimately shunned the school in an extended dispute over tenure to join a historically Black university. News outlets report the chairman of the Board of Trustees at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said the settlement with Nikole Hannah-Jones was for less than $75,000 and was approved by school Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz. David Boliek said the settlement reached by the university was to resolve the possibility of legal action.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.