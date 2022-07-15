UK to offer 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot to all 50 and over

LONDON (AP) — Everyone in Britain who is 50 or over will be offered a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine in the fall, lowering the age threshold from the previously announced 65. The Department of Health said it had accepted advice from the U.K.’s independent vaccines adviser about the autumn booster program. Fourth doses will also be given to health care workers, nursing home staff and residents, and everyone 5 and older with health conditions that make them more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the booster campaign would “keep our defenses strong over autumn and winter.” The U.K. has one of Europe’s highest official death tolls in the pandemic, with almost 178,000 confirmed deaths.

