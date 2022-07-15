UK leader candidate decries ‘mudslinging’ as race gets nasty

LONDON (AP) — A leading contender to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused opponents of “mudslinging” as the Conservative Party contest turns nasty. After a week of campaigning, five contenders remain in the race. Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt has surged to become the bookies’ favorite to win the contest. She is facing strong criticism from rival camps, but is urging the party to run “a positive contest.” Conservative lawmakers are holding a series of run-off votes to reduce the field to two finalists who will face a run-off vote by all Conservative members. A winner is to be announced on Sept. 5. Mordaunt, former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are the frontrunners.

