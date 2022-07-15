UK aid worker held by Ukraine separatists reported dead

LONDON (AP) — A British aid worker detained by pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine is reported to have died in captivity. A separatist official and a U.K. charity involved with his case said Friday that 45-year-old Paul Urey died earlier this week. The U.K. Foreign Office has not publicly confirmed the death but said it was “urgently seeking clarification from the Russian government.” Urey was detained in April at a checkpoint near Zaporizhzhia along with another British man, Dylan Healy. Dominik Byrne of the Presidium Network charity said Urey had diabetes and needed a regular supply of insulin. He said the Red Cross had been denied access to Urey while he was detained. Byrne urged Urey’s captors to release his body to his family.