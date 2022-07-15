Togo army regrets killing 7 youths in anti-jihadi patrol

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Togo’s military says that its forces patrolling against extremist rebels mistakenly killed several youths in the country’s north. The army issued a statement expressing regret for the civilians killed. The statement said that after an explosion killed several people in Margba village in the Tone area last week, an army patrol was searching for extremist fighters in the region. It said an aircraft on night patrol mistakenly targeted a group of people it mistook for a column of jihadis. According to several sources, seven children between the ages of 10 and 15 were killed and two others wounded in the incident.