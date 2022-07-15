Texas hospitals delaying care over abortion law, letter says

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Medical Association says some hospitals in Texas have reportedly refused to treat patients with major pregnancy complications for fear of violating the state’s abortion ban. The Dallas Morning News reports the association sent a letter this week to the Texas Medical Board about the issue. The association did not name the hospitals but says it’s received complaints that hospitals, administrators and their attorneys may be prohibiting doctors from providing medically appropriate care in some situations. The Biden administration issued guidance this week that said hospitals must provide abortion care if the life of the mother is at risk. Texas sued over that guidance Thursday.