South Dakota Gov. Noem: No special session on abortion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has reversed her initial plan to call a special legislative session after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. She says the Republican-controlled Legislature will take up abortion-related issues next year. The state has a trigger law that immediately banned abortions after the court’s ruling came out in June. Noem says South Dakota is already “the most pro-life state in the nation.” For abortion rights advocates, the governor’s announcement provided little comfort as they strategized how to restore access to the procedure.

