Russia outlaws two investigative outlets as ‘undesirable’

Russian authorities on Friday declared two investigative news outlets “undesirable,” outlawing their operation in Russia, the latest in a series of steps to stifle any critical reporting amid Moscow’s war in Ukraine. The Prosecutor General’s office designated the investigative group Bellingcat and Russian online outlet The Insider “undesirable.” Russia’s state news agency Tass quoted the office as saying that “their activities pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security of” Russia. The Insider has worked with Bellingcat on high-profile cases such as the nerve agent poisonings of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Websites of both have been blocked in Russia since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.