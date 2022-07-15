Police probe of Abe security lapse begins as people mourn

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Officials form Japan’s top police agency began their probe into security lapses blamed for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination a week ago Friday. Mourners carrying bouquets stood in a long line Friday to lay flowers and pray while a team of investigators inspected the site in Nara in western Japan. The shooting death of Abe, one of Japan’s most influential and divisive politicians, has shone a light on links between the Liberal Democratic Party and the Unification Church. Police said the suspect told investigators he killed Abe because of rumored links between the former prime minister and “a religious organization,” which media reports identified as the Unification Church.