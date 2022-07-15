Mississippi AG: No prosecution plan in Emmett Till lynching

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s attorney general has no plan to prosecute the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago. Michelle Williams is the chief of staff for Attorney General Lynn Fitch. Williams told The Associated Press on Friday that “there’s no new evidence to open the case back up” against Carolyn Bryant Donham. Williams also says Fitch’s office has not been in contact with the local Leflore County prosecutor who would handle any case. The Justice Department previously investigated without filing charges and closed the case. The department ended its most recent investigation in December.

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and JAY REEVES Associated Press

