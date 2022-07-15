Julianne Moore to lead Venice Film Festival jury this fall

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Julianne Moore has been selected to serve as president of the main competition jury for the Venice International Film Festival this year, festival director Alberto Barbera announced Friday. The Oscar-winning actor will preside over a jury that includes French director Audrey Diwan, whose “Happening” won the Golden Lion last year, author Kazuo Ishiguro (“Never Let Me Go”) and Iranian actor Leila Hatami (“A Separation”). All will travel to the Lido next month to decide on the festival’s main prizes, including the Golden Lion for best film and the Silver Lion for best director, which often set the tone for the upcoming awards season.