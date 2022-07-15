Ivana Trump’s death ruled an accident, NYC examiner says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City medical examiner’s office says Ivana Trump died in an accident from blunt impact injuries to her torso. The brief report Friday did not specify when the accident took place. Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his former wife had died at her Manhattan home. She was 73. Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that police were looking into whether she had fallen down the stairs. The people could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

