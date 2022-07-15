Iran’s envoy protests Swedish war crime verdict for Iranian

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Iran’s ambassador to Sweden has met with a Swedish Foreign Ministry official to protest the sentencing of an Iranian citizen to life by a Swedish court. Hamid Noury of Iran was convicted of committing grave war crimes and murder during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. On Thursday, a Swedish court ruled that Noury took part in severe atrocities in 1988 while working as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at an Iranian prison. The verdict has strained bilateral ties. Late Thursday, Tehran summoned the head of the Swedish mission in Tehran and on Friday, the Iranian ambassador in Sweden protested the verdict in Stockholm.