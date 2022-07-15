Democrat Beto O’Rourke adds $27M to race for Texas governor

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke has raised nearly $32 million during the first half of 2022 in his run for Texas governor. That’s according to new figures released Friday by his campaign. It puts his challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on track to be one of the nation’s most expensive races in November’s midterm elections. Abbott had already been sitting on $50 million as recently as February. The two-term governor’s campaign did not immediately release its latest figures. The money pouring in so far reflects a governor’s race that is on pace to shatter records for spending in Texas and underlines how O’Rourke and Abbott remain two of the most dominant fundraisers in their parties.