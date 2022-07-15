Attack outside Mali’s capital kills 6, wounds others

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Officials say that gunmen attacked a Malian army checkpoint outside Bamako, killing at least six people and wounding several others, raising concerns as attacks by jihadist groups move closer to the capital. Amadou Sangho, spokesman for Mali’s Ministry of Security and Civil Protection, said the attack targeted the Zantiguila base, about 60 kilometers from Bamako. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it bears the mark of the al-Qaida-linked group known as JNIM that has carried out several other attacks around Bamako.

