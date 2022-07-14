What does ‘plead the Fifth’ mean? Will the Trumps do it?

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump, son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump are due soon to face questioning under oath in a civil investigation into their business practices. But will the Trumps answer? The ex-president’s lawyer has indicated that he’ll advise Trump to stay mum and invoke the Fifth Amendment’s protection against self-incrimination. It’s a constitutional right that gets high-profile exposure in settings from Congress to TV crime shows, but there are nuances. The constitution explicitly mentioned the protection in relation to criminal cases, but it’s now understood to cover civil matters as well.