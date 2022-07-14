US study says cocaine production remains high in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Cocaine production in Colombia remained near record levels in 2021, according to estimates released by the White House, raising the stakes for bilateral cooperation between the United States and Colombia’s next administration. President-elect Gustavo Petro has promised to rethink drug policy in the South American country and prioritize development programs over coca eradication schemes. In a press release, the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy said that last year Colombia produced approximately 972 tons of cocaine, while 234,000 hectares were planted with coca, the plant used to make the illicit drug.