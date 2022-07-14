US regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say thousands more doses of the monkeypox vaccine could soon begin shipping from Denmark. The Food and Drug Administration says it has completed a required inspection of the overseas plant where the two-dose shots are manufactured. The update comes amid soaring demand for the shots in New York City, California and other parts of the U.S. More than 1.1 million doses of the vaccine purchased by the U.S. government are currently stockpiled at Bavarian Nordic’s facility in Denmark. But the FDA requires an on-site inspection before vaccines from a new plant can be cleared for U.S. use. An FDA spokesperson said its inspection was recently completed.