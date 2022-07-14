Texas sues health secretary over emergency abortion guidance

By AMY FORLITI and GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

The state of Texas is suing the federal government after the Biden administration said earlier this week that federal rules require hospitals to provide abortions if the procedure is necessary to save a mother’s life. The lawsuit, which names the Department of Health and Human Services and Secretary Xavier Becerra among its defendants, says the federal guidance is unlawful. It says the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act does not cover abortions. The lawsuit comes after the Biden administration told hospitals on Monday that they “must” provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk. The legal wrangling is creating confusion and fear for doctors.