Sweden: Verdict expected as Iranian tried for 1980s crimes

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court is expected to give a verdict in the trial of an Iranian citizen accused of murder and other war crimes during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. Swedish prosecutors alleged in Stockholm District Court that Hamid Noury took part in severe atrocities in July-August 1988 while working as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at a prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj. They said Iran’s supreme leader at the time, Ayatollah Khomeini, had issued an execution order for all prisoners in the country who sympathized and remained loyal with the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, known as MEK. Noury has denied wrongdoing,