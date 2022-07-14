Stark political divides overshadow gathering of US governors

By ANDREW DeMILLO and DAVID SHARP

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Stark political divides are overshadowing a meeting this week of the nation’s governors. The National Governors Association is holding its summer meeting in person for the first time since 2019 after meeting virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The three-day meeting in Maine follows recent high court rulings on abortion and gun rights. Both rulings have heightened divides among red and blue states. But leaders of the group say there’s still common ground to be found on other issues. The group’s chair, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will hand the reins of the group to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey.