Papua New Guinea police accused of killing woman at polls

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Papua New Guinea police have shot a young mother dead at a polling station in the capital, Port Moresby, during national elections, according to a news report. Police say homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting, which occurred on Monday. Australian Broadcasting Corp. said Friday that witnesses say 22-year-old Annaisha Max was holding her 1-year-old son when she was shot. Police gave no warning they would open fire, according to the victim’s friend. A police statement says gunshots were fired “to disperse the unruly crowd.” Since Papua New Guinea’s independence from Australia in 1975, elections have been marred by violence, fraud and bribery.