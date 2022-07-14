Pacific Hurricane Darby weakens as it moves south of Hawaii

By CALEB JONES

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Hurricane Darby in the Pacific is expected to weaken over the next two days as it moves south of Hawaii’s Big Island. Darby, which was southeast of Hilo on Thursday, will weaken into a tropical storm as it moves south of the state Saturday. Forecasters say the storm is bringing winds up to about 100 mph and will rapidly lose power over the next 48 hours before becoming a post-tropical cyclone by Sunday. The National Weather Service says Darby is a small storm and should not threaten land.