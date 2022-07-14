IMF reaches deal with Pakistan to revive $6B bailout

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says it has reached a preliminary agreement on a $6 billion bailout for Pakistan. Thursday’s announcement sets the stage for the revival of the 2019 accord for the Islamic nation, which has been facing a serious economic crisis since last year. The release of slightly over $1 billion had been held up this year over IMF concerns about Pakistan’s compliance with the conditions of the bailout by the government of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The parliament ousted him through a no-confidence vote in April.