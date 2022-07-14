G20 finance leaders in Bali to tackle Ukraine, inflation

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Top financial officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali seeking strategies to counter the repercussions from the war in Ukraine, inflation and other global crises. Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati began the two-day meeting Friday by urging the finance ministers, central bank chiefs and other leaders to find ways to “build bridges, not walls.” She said the consequences of failure, especially for less wealthy nations, would be “catastrophic.” The meetings in Bali follow a gathering of foreign ministers earlier this month that failed to find common ground over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its global impacts.