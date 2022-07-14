Emirates slams Heathrow Airport’s order to cut flights

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — Emirates Air has rejected a demand by London’s Heathrow Airport for airlines to cut the number of passengers on summer flights in a bid to ease travel disruptions. The Mideast carrier calls it an “entirely unreasonable and unacceptable” move that shows “blatant disregard for customers.” The airline on Thursday accused Heathrow’s management of “incompetence” for not being ready to deal with the “super peak period” for travel. It comes a day after Heathrow announced it was capping daily passenger numbers at 100,000 and asked airlines to stop selling tickets. It’s seeking to quell travel chaos caused by soaring demand and staff shortages. Heathrow says it’s been seeking help from airlines on solutions for months.