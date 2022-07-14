China urges UN to ban small arms to criminal gangs in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China is urging the U.N. Security Council to try to cut off the supply of small arms, light weapons and ammunition to gangs in Haiti, which has been unable to stem an upsurge in criminal violence and kidnappings. Beijing also called Thursday for the council to demand an immediate halt to gang violence and to express its readiness to impose travel bans and asset freezes on people who support gang violence and other criminal activities, abuse human rights, or undermine Haiti’s peace, stability and security. The council is negotiating a resolution to extend the U.N. mission in Haiti, whose mandate expires Friday.

