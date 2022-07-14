Chicago cop accused of striking woman at protest resigns

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer who was facing possible dismissal after being accused of striking a woman and knocking out one of her teeth during a protest has resigned from the department. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates officers’ use of force, said in a report released Wednesday that Nicholas Jovanovich resigned from the Chicago Police Department in April. COPA says it found Jovanovich used “unnecessary and excessive force” against 18-year-old Miracle Boyd as protesters tried to topple a Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago’s Grant Park on July 17, 2020. Jovanovich denied making contact with Boyd’s face. The incident was captured on video.