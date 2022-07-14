Canadian owner OKs $84M in work, $1.5M fine; Louisiana plant

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal and Louisiana agencies say the owner of a closed fertilizer plant near Baton Rouge has agreed to clean up more than a billion pounds of hazardous waste and to pay a $1.5 million fine. Canadian owner Nutrien says the agreements document its commitment the water treatment and closure. A federal-state news release says PCS Nitrogen Fertilizer LP will assure more than $84 million for cleanup, closure and 50 years of monitoring. The waste is in lakes atop vast piles of phosphogypsum at the PCS Nitrogen site in Geismar, about 20 miles southeast of Baton Rouge. Partner PCS Nitrogen Fertilizer Operations Inc. of Deerfield, Illinois, denies the waste is hazardous and all allegations against it.