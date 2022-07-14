Ashes of 8,000 WWII victims found in two Poland mass graves

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Special investigators in Poland say they have found mass graves containing the ashes of at least 8,000 Poles slain by Nazi Germans during World War II in forest executions. The occupying Nazis tried to hide the killings by incinerating the bodies and planting trees on the burial pits. Investigators from a national historical institute marked the finding this week with speeches at the site in the Bialuty Forest, 160 kilometers ( 100 miles) north of Warsaw. The forest has been known as the burial site of slain inmates of the Soldau Nazi German prisoner camp. But the exact location of the mass graves and the number of victims were not known. Experts from the Institute of National Remembrance located two mass graves this month.