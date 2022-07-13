Witness tampering at Jan. 6 hearing? Cheney raises prospect

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a Jan. 6 committee hearing already sprinkled with notable moments, Rep. Liz Cheney saved perhaps the most startling one for last. She said Tuesday that the panel had learned that former President Donald Trump had recently tried to contact a witness whom “you have not yet seen in these hearings.” The witness did not answer and instead contacted their lawyer, who referred the issue to the Justice Department. Though much remains uncertain about the call, including its purpose and the recipient, the manner it was described raised the prospect that Trump or people in his orbit were hoping to shape witness testimony in the ongoing congressional hearings into last year’s assault on the U.S. Capitol.