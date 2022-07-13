Video shows pilot landing stricken small plane on highway

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (AP) — A Florida man who aspires to be a commercial pilot showed his skills when he landed a single-engine aircraft on a four-lane North Carolina road in an emergency. Video showed the plane missing cars and power lines as pilot Vincent Fraser touched down. The plane Fraser was flying on July 3 began to lose engine power as he was checking out land he had purchased near a lake. Fraser’s father-in-law also was aboard. A GoPro video posted by the sheriff’s office showed the plane sailing over cars on a highway before it landed. Oncoming traffic pulled to the shoulder to avoid a collision.