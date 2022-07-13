UN Security Council delays vote on Haiti political mission

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has postponed its vote on extending the U.N. political mission in crisis-wracked Haiti after China called for closed consultations on the resolution. China has no diplomatic relations with Haiti, which is the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country and is being wracked by an increase in gang-related violence. Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador says that “we need to do more,” but the question is “what to do in practical terms.” The United States and Mexico are in charge of drafting the resolution and will make some changes to the text.