UK economy shows unexpectedly strong growth in May

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economy showed unexpectedly strong growth in May, with the three major components of production— manufacturing, construction and services — all posting gains. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that gross domestic product expanded 0.5% in the month, compared with economic forecasts of about 0.1%. GDP declined 0.2% in April. But the Confederation of British Industries cautioned that the figures can be volatile. The May data was skewed by the celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, including an extra public holiday. Britain’s sluggish economic growth has become a central issue in the contest to become the country’s next prime minister.