Seattle considers bonuses, tuition help to attract police

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a $2 million plan Wednesday for dealing with what he described as a critical shortage of police officers in the city, including recruitment bonuses and possible tuition assistance. Seattle has lost more than 400 officers since 2019 as the department was criticized for its sometimes violent response to racial justice protests and City Council members embraced calls to defund police following the killing of George Floyd. Harrell wants to offer signing bonuses of up to $30,000 for lateral transfers from other police departments and up to $7,500 for new officers. He said the city might also pay tuition for college students who commit to working for the department.