Russia jails opposition figure for criticizing its military

A court in Russia has ruled to remand a prominent opposition politician in custody pending an investigation and trial over his public criticism of Russia’s military actions in Ukraine. Ilya Yashin is one of the few well-known opposition figures that haven’t left Russia despite the unprecedented pressure the authorities have mounted on dissent. He has been charged with spreading false information about the Russian military — a new criminal offense for which he faces up to 10 years in prison. The Kremlin has cracked down hard on people who criticize what it calls Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine. In a Facebook post, Yashin urged Russians to say “no to war” and not let authorities intimidate them.