Missouri’s answer to abortion law questions: Don’t ask us

By SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Parson administration’s response to questions from Missouri hospitals, doctors and prosecutors about the state’s new abortion ban is to tell people to read the law and otherwise leave it to prosecutors to interpret. The state health department released a factsheet on the law Wednesday. Medical providers have been asking questions for weeks about the law, which outlaws abortions except in medical emergencies. The confusion is over what medical emergencies qualify. Republican Gov. Mike Parson has said the health department will provide clarity. The agency put the responsibility on local prosecutors to decide if doctors are breaking the law.