Lawmaker suspended from TikTok defends twerking video

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A state senator in Rhode Island who was suspended from TikTok after posting a video in which she twerked while doing a handstand in a bikini says she has no regrets. Sen. Tiara Mack was briefly banned from the app Tuesday, The 28-year-old Providence Democrat is Black and queer and dismisses any criticism of the 8-second clip as “misogyny, classism and racism.” The Rhode Island Republican Party seized on the twerking video in a fundraising appeal. And Fox News personality Tucker Carlson sarcastically suggested Democrats encourage Mack to run for president.