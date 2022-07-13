Joy Harjo picture book ‘Remember’ to come out next year

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Joy Harjo, who recently completed a three-year run as the country’s poet laureate, will have a picture book out next spring. Random House Children’s Books announced Wednesday that Harjo’s “Remember,” adapted from her celebrated poem of the same name, is scheduled for March 21, 2023. The book will feature illustrations by the award-winning Michaela Goade. The poem “Remember,” published nearly 40 years ago, is a tribute to the cosmos and our place in it. NASA announced last year that lines from “Remember” were included in a plaque/time capsule on an unmanned spacecraft headed for the Trojan asteroids orbiting Jupiter.