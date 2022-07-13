Advocates: Farah’s story can help other trafficking victims

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Until this week, Mo Farah was a four-time Olympic champion winding down his hugely successful career as a long-distance runner. Now he’s an icon for another reason: He is the most prominent person to come forward as a victim of people trafficking. Farah’s decision to tell the story of how he was brought to Britain as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant has given a face to the often nameless victims of modern slavery. In Britain and other countries, many of these crime victims are dismissed as “illegal” immigrants.