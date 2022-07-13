Abortion ruling to speed process for clinics, patients

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A court ruling that struck down most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional will speed the process for clinics and patients. But providers are still studying all the implications of how the landscape will change as a result. Two key points of Monday’s ruling are expected to have the most immediate impacts: the end of Minnesota’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period, and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion. The end a rule that only physicians can perform abortions is expected to further ease access over time as other clinicians become trained.