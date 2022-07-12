Video from school hall outside Uvalde massacre to be shown

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas lawmaker says surveillance video from the Robb Elementary School hallway where police waited as a gunman opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom will be shown this weekend to residents of Uvalde. Officials say the 77-minute video ends before law enforcement finally breached classroom May 24 and does not contain images of children. The video has has received renewed attention as anger mounts in Uvalde over an incomplete account about the slow police response and calls for accountability seven weeks after the worst school shooting in Texas history. Nineteen children were among the 21 people killed. Republican state Rep. Dustin Burrows says the video and findings from a preliminary report will be shown Sunday in Uvalde to residents and distributed publicly soon after.