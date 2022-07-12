Rich nations caused climate harm to poorer ones, study says

By SETH BORENSTEIN and DREW COSTLEY

The Associated Press

A new study published Tuesday calculates just how much climate-related loss richer countries have caused poorer countries through their carbon emissions. The figures, published in the journal Climactic Change by two Dartmouth College professors, quantify what scientists, officials and activists have long called the inequity in national climate histories with the rich nations benefiting and the poor ones hurting. But some in the climate community say that more than information is needed to enact the change needed to make rich countries pay for loss and damage they’ve caused poor countries through emitting carbon.