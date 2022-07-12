Operator of Delaware port settles Norfolk Southern lawsuit

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The private company that operates Delaware’s state-owned marine port has settled a lawsuit filed by Norfolk Southern Railway Co. over unpaid rail car storage bills. Attorneys notified a federal judge in a court filing Monday that they have resolved the dispute. They say the undisclosed settlement should be paid in full in October. Norfolk Southern said it was owed more than $300,000 by GT USA Wilmington for delays involving the return of empty rail cars at the Port of Wilmington. GT USA Wilmington has been enmeshed in legal disputes since signing a privatization deal with Democratic Gov. John Carney’s administration in 2018.