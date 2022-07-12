Israel grants more Palestinian permits ahead of Biden visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will increase the number of work permits issued to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and allow thousands of Palestinians to gain legal status ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to the region later this week. Israel portrays such moves as confidence-building measures aimed at reducing tensions. Critics say they merely entrench its 55-year military rule over millions of Palestinians in the absence of any peace process. The latest measures were approved by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank last week to discuss coordination ahead of Biden’s visit.