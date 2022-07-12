Inmate charged with murder of jail official during escape

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A prisoner who prompted a nationwide manhunt when he disappeared from an Alabama jail has been charged with killing the jail official authorities said helped him escape. Casey White was indicted on a murder charge for the shooting death of Vicky White. Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly announced the indictment Tuesday. In April, Casey White walked out of an Alabama jail in handcuffs in the custody of Vicky White, leading to a manhunt for the pair. The two were eventually discovered in Indiana where Casey White was captured. Authorities said at the time that Vicky White shot herself in the head. The defense says Casey White will plead not guilty.