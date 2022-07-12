Girl pulled from Kansas City amusement park pool dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The owner of popular water park in Kansas City says a young girl who was pulled from a pool last week has died. A spokesman for Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., which owns Oceans of Fun water park, confirmed the girl’s death on Tuesday. The company said in a statement that park staff and fire department responders cared for the girl after she was found in distress on July 5 at the park’s Coconut Cove pool. The company didn’t say what caused the girl to begin struggling and it didn’t immediately reply to a request for further information, including the girl’s name. Law enforcement officials said the girl was younger than 10 years old.