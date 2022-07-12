Europeans reject Israeli charges against Palestinian NGOs

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

Nine European countries say they have seen “no substantial evidence” to support Israel’s allegations that six Palestinian civil society groups are terrorist organizations. The countries say they will not change their policies on supporting the groups. The rare joint statement was a major rebuke of Israel, which backlisted the NGOs as terrorist organizations last October but has provided little evidence to support its allegations. The rights groups denied the allegations and accused Israel of escalating a long-standing crackdown on Palestinian opposition to its decades-long military rule. Israel accused the groups of serving as a front for a left-wing militant group that Israel and Western countries view as a terrorist organization.