China protests Taiwan’s VP paying respects at Abe’s memorial

BEIJING (AP) — China has filed a formal protest with Japan over the presence of the Taiwanese vice president at a memorial for assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. China claims Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunited by force if necessary and objects to any expression of its independent political identity. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday said Taiwanese authorities had “latched onto the opportunity for political manipulation” and that Beijing has “made stern complaints with Japan in Beijing and Tokyo and made clear its position.” Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te on Monday paid his respects at Abe’s Tokyo residence. Abe was known as a staunch supporter of Taiwan, a Japanese colony for 50 years where strong pro-Japanese sentiment prevails.